Native New Yorker CoCo Vandeweghe did her hometown proud Saturday afternoon, defeating former world No. 2 Agnieszka Radwanska 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the US Open for the first time in her career. It was Vandeweghe's inaugural play at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Talk about making an entrance.

With Venus Williams off the schedule, the chatter surrounding the birth of her sister Serena's new baby temporarily lulled. The umbrella-toting crowds in Flushing Meadows -- including Aaron Judge, Anna Wintour, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and Lin-Manuel Miranda -- seemed to be concerned about Roger Federer, 36, making it to the quarterfinals.

Spoiler alert: Federer made it.

Catch me outside -- in the parking lot?

After losing to unranked Ekaterina Makarova in the second round of the US Open, No. 5 seed Caroline Wozniacki alluded to it being unfair that she had to play somewhere other than Arthur Ashe Stadium while unranked Maria Sharapova, who advanced to the third round, was able to play on that court Wednesday.

Sharapova clapped back at Woz's comments, noting: "If you put me out in the parking lot of Queens in New York City, I'm happy to play there. That's not what matters to me. All that matters to me is I'm in the fourth round. Yeah, I'm not sure where [Wozniacki] is."

Out of bounds

The current Italian No. 1, Fabio Fognini, was suspended from the US Open on Saturday. He faces a possible permanent ban from Grand Slam tournaments for verbally abusing an umpire after his 6-4, 7-6 (8), 3-6, 6-0 loss to countryman Stefano Travaglia on Wednesday.

Fognini, who is seeded 22nd in singles, was also forced to withdraw from the doubles tournament, in which he and Simone Bolelli had advanced to the third round.

BREAKING - Fabio Fognini defaulted out of #usopen for sexist insults to the referee during first round match! — Ubitennis (@Ubitennis) September 2, 2017

Onn the flip side, is bad behavior good for tennis?

Big city of dreams

Playing in her first Grand Slam as the world No. 1, Karolina Pliskova saved a match point in her 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over 27th-seeded Zhang Shuai. What was her inspiration, you ask? Well, of course, it was the Big Apple, New York City.

Blessed to make it through to the 4th round and continue my 2017 #USOpen fight in INSPIRATIONAL #NewYork, City of Dreams! #WTA #Acequeen pic.twitter.com/6JrGD6tkSh — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) September 2, 2017

I guess you could say Pliskova is on fire.

Doubles take

They say twins have an almost psychic connection to each other, so when identical American brothers Bob and Michael Bryan faced off against Aussies Nick Kyrgios and Matt Reid -- who are not kin -- we knew this would prove to be trouble for the Down Under duo. The Bryan brothers defeated Kyrgios/Reid 6-1, 6-1.

The twin train kept chugging along. Bob bumped into carbon copy siblings Jonathan and Drew Scott of HGTV's "Property Brothers" at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Maybe the Scotts, who transform properties on their reality show, are here to soak in the rebuild of Louis Armstrong Stadium?

Where was Michael for the meet-and-greet, though?

Salt in the wound

Naomi Osaka, 19, who ousted defending champion Angelique Kerber on Day 2, lost in the third round to Kaia Kanepi. For some reason, not everyone got the postmatch memo.

The Rafa routine

World No. 1 player Rafael Nadal defeated Leonardo Mayer of Argentina 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 under a closed roof at Ashe. Can Rafa, who fought to the finish in the nearly two-hour match, credit his much-reported tennis rituals for his win?

Will Nadal meet Federer in the quarters?

Shooting stars

Speaking of Federer, the stars came to watch the 19-time Grand Slam winner take on 31-seed Feliciano Lopez. Federer defeated Lopez -- who seemed to be cemented to the baseline -- in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.

.@Lin_Manuel AND @jtimberlake are at the @rogerfederer match tonight and I think my head might explode. #USOpen — Jessica Lange (@jessica_lange) September 3, 2017

Justin Timberlake having fun at the #USOpen [getty] pic.twitter.com/fiplfRfFUH — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 3, 2017

Unfortunately, there was no dancing this go-around.