No. 1 seed Rafael Nadal rallied after dropping the first set again and advanced to the fourth round with a 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 victory over Leonardo Mayer with the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium closed because of rain.

Like in his win over Taro Daniel on Thursday, Nadal started slowly before finding the range on his punishing shots and dominating the next three sets.

The two-time US Open champion advanced to the round of 16 for the ninth time and will play unseeded Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine.

Mayer fell to 1-25 against top-10 opponents.

Gael Monfils retired from his third-round match Saturday, which left the men's bracket with none of last year's semifinalists at Flushing Meadows.

The 18th-seeded Frenchman stopped playing in the second set while trailing No. 9 seed David Goffin 7-5, 5-1.

Monfils had been dealing with a right knee injury since Wimbledon, but when asked why he quit Saturday, he initially responded, "The body. Whole body."

Asked for specifics, he mentioned both knees, his arm and his back.

"It was pretty rough,'' he said.

He was the only one of the 2016 men's semifinalists who entered the tournament this year. Champion Stan Wawrinka, runner-up Novak Djokovic and Kei Nishikori all withdrew before the US Open began because of injuries.

Roger Federer followed Nadal onto Ashe to face No. 31 Feliciano Lopez. The five-time US Open champion has won all 12 meetings but hasn't played his top tennis yet in this tournament. For the first time, he played consecutive five-setters to open a major tournament.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.