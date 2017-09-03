No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta remains the highest active seed in the bottom half of the men's draw after a straight-set win over impressive 18-year-old Denis Shapovalov. (2:17)

NEW YORK -- Pablo Carreno Busta ended Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov's run in the US Open, winning three tiebreakers Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals.

The No. 12 seed won 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) to reach the quarters for the first time at Flushing Meadows and match his best result in a Grand Slam tournament. The Spaniard also went to the quarterfinals at the French Open in June, losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

The 18-year-old Shapovalov was bidding to become the youngest U.S. Open men's quarterfinalist since Andre Agassi was also 18 in 1988. But he blew a 5-2 lead in the first set, when Carreno Busta erased three set points before building a big lead in the tiebreaker, and couldn't overcome 55 unforced errors.

But Shapovalov focused on the positive of his run in New York and what sure looks like a bright future ahead.

"Honestly, it was so much fun to be part of that atmosphere and the match and this whole two weeks," Shapovalov said. "You know, it's another life-changing event for me."

Carreno Busta had never been past the third round here until this year but is the highest-seeded player left on his side of the draw. He next faces either No. 16 Lucas Pouille or No. 29 Diego Schwartzman.

"It was very tough, because three hours, three sets, three tiebreaks, but of course it was an amazing victory for me," Carreno Busta said. "Now I'm in quarterfinals again of a Grand Slam, first time here in U.S. Open, and will try to continue."

That will be his first time in this tournament he won't face a qualifier. Nobody had ever faced four in a row at any Grand Slam event.

Of course, Shapovalov is not the normal qualifier. He has been one of the hottest players in men's tennis late this summer, knocking off Nadal in Montreal when he became the youngest player to reach the semifinals of a Masters 1000 event.

Carreno Busta said he may not have even heard of his opponent until last month.

"He's playing with a lot of confidence and he's very young, so in the future, he will be one of the best," Carreno Busta said.

Shapovalov upset No. 8 seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round and left to a loud ovation after finally falling Sunday under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium. He put his bags down on the court and saluted the crowd before exiting.

"It was so loud, and it was a great moment for me," Shapovalov said. "Hopefully I can come back here for many more years and just try to do some damage."

No. 17 seed Sam Querrey, the only American left, faces No. 23 seed Mischa Zverev at night. No. 8 Kevin Anderson of South Africa meets unseeded Paolo Lorenzi in the other fourth-round match in that half of the bracket, which after injuries and upsets will produce a first-time finalist in a Grand Slam tournament.