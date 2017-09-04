NEW YORK -- Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova powered her way into the U.S. Open women's quarterfinals, overwhelming American Jennifer Brady 6-1, 6-0 on Monday in just 47 minutes.

Two days after having to fight off a match point to advance, Pliskova ran her unseeded opponent off the court as fans were still just filing into the grounds at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Karolina Pliskova made quick work of Jennifer Brady at the US Open. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Czech won 22 of 24 points on her first serve, broke Brady's serve six times and advanced to face either No. 20 CoCo Vandeweghe or unseeded Lucie Safarova.

Pliskova was the runner-up to Angelique Kerber at Flushing Meadows last year and needs to get back to the final in order to remain atop the WTA rankings.

She wouldn't have much problem if she plays as she did in a nearly flawless fourth-round performance, looking nothing like the player who nearly went home a round earlier.

Pliskova also played the first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. She dropped the first set and had to fight off a match point in the second before rallying to beat No. 27 Zhang Shuai 3-6, 7-5, 6-4.

This time, she raced to a 4-0 lead against an obviously nervous opponent, then won the second set in even more lopsided fashion. She won 25 points to just seven for Brady in the second set.

"I felt like she was playing pretty well today. I didn't play my best. Maybe I gave her the opportunity to play well," Brady said.

"But, you know, I think she was hitting her spots and her serves well. She came out playing, I felt, like the No. 1 player."