NEW YORK -- Whatever happens over the next few days, this much is for sure: One of the US Open men's singles finalists will be playing for a Grand Slam title for the first time in his career. He will emerge from the bottom half of a draw decimated by non-starters, withdrawals and upsets.

The opportunity is huge. So is the pressure the remaining contenders feel in the face of it. Think of the quartet that has made it through the bottom half as being engaged in a tournament of their own to determine who will have a chance to crash the history books. The group will be trimmed to two on Tuesday when No. 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta faces No. 29 Diego Schwartzman and No. 17 Sam Querrey takes on No. 28 Kevin Anderson.

Here's a closer look at the foursome, in order of their ATP ranking:

Pablo Carreno Busta

Pablo Carreno Busta is the highest remaining seed in the bottom half of the men's draw at No. 12, but he's never been beyond the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam.

ATP ranking: No. 19

Best previous Grand Slam: Quarterfinalist, 2017 French Open

The 26-year-old Spaniard's name just about screams "red clay," but Carreno Busta is a skilled hard-court player, as he demonstrated in his straight-sets win over Canadian sensation Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round. Carreno Busta has been to the third round in three previous hard-court majors. This will be the first time he faces Schwartzman.

Sam Querrey

ATP ranking: No. 21

Best previous Grand Slam: Semifinalist, 2017 Wimbledon

Is this lanky 29-year old with the big man's serve finally fulfilling his potential? Querrey is in the midst of a career year, with two titles thus far. More importantly, he's been performing reliably week-to-week, which couldn't always be said about him. Querrey allowed Mischa Zverev just five games over three sets in the most lopsided of the fourth-round matches, a good omen for his quarterfinal chances. He's 8-6 in previous matches against Anderson and the player with the most momentum in this group.

Kevin Anderson

ATP ranking: No. 32

Best previous Grand Slam: Quarterfinalist, 2015 US Open

The diligent 6-foot-8 South African has always knocked at the door of big-time success, coming away with bruised knuckles but an appetite for another try. Knee, ankle, shoulder -- all those joints were problematic for the hard-working former University of Illinois star in his star-crossed year of 2016. Now 31, Anderson has been up and down this year, his best result a runner-up finish in Washington, D.C. He also met Querrey in a high-quality Wimbledon quarterfinal this year, which the American won in five sets. Anderson has the most firepower among this quartet.

Diego Schwartzman

ATP ranking: No. 33

Best previous Grand Slam result: Third round, 2017 French Open

This feisty, 5-foot-7 Argentinian continues to surprise. A pro since 2010, he has just one ATP Tour singles title to his name, earned last year at Istanbul. Schwartzman is just 25, though, and still improving his gritty, counter-punching game. He's had two wins over Top 10 players, both this year, both muscular power servers ranked No. 7 at the time: Dominic Thiem (Montreal) and Marin Cilic (third round of the US Open), who can both attest that Schwartzman is small in the same way as a scorpion. He's the perfect underdog.