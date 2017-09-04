NEW YORK -- Rafael Nadal easily returned to the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time in four years by routing Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 on Monday.

Nadal turned in his most powerful performance yet on a dominant day for the No. 1 seeds, and moved a victory away from a potential semifinal showdown with longtime rival Roger Federer.

Nadal punished an opponent who had beaten him in two of the previous three meetings.

He never gave the unseeded Dolgopolov a chance on Monday, breaking serve six times in the 1 hour, 41 minute match.

Federer was trying to keep alive his hopes of the long-awaited first matchup at the U.S. Open with Nadal when he brought an 11-0 record against No. 33 seed Philipp Kohlschreiber into their night matchup.

Nadal had dropped the first set in the two previous rounds but he was locked in from the start of his 50th U.S. Open victory, never losing serve and facing just two break points. Nadal hadn't reached the quarterfinals in Flushing Meadows since the last of his two U.S. Open titles in 2013.

He advanced to face unseeded teenager Andrey Rublev, who beat No. 9 seed David Goffin 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to become, at 19, the youngest male U.S. Open quarterfinalist since Andy Roddick reached the round in 2001.

Rublev next faces top-seeded Rafael Nadal, who beat Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 earlier Monday.

The Russian Rublev entered the top 50 for first time in late July.