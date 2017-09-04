Rafael Nadal breezes past Alexandr Dolgopolov in straight sets to move on to the quarterfinals of the US Open. (0:31)

NEW YORK -- The closer Rafael Nadal gets to a potential long-awaited U.S. Open matchup with Roger Federer, the better he is playing.

Nadal easily returned to the tournament quarterfinals for the first time in four years by routing Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-2, 6-4, 6-1 on Monday.

Nadal turned in his most powerful performance yet on a dominant day for the No. 1 seeds, and moved a victory away from the possible semifinal showdown with his longtime rival at the only major where they have never played.

"Every victory, every set that you win is more confidence. That what's I am doing," Nadal said.

Nadal hadn't reached the quarterfinals in Flushing Meadows since the last of his two U.S. Open titles in 2013. He advanced to face 19-year-old Russian Andrey Rublev, the youngest quarterfinalist since Andy Roddick had just turned 19 in 2001.

Rublev upset No. 9 seed David Goffin 7-5, 7-6 (5), 6-3, and will be Nadal's fifth straight unseeded opponent.

Later on Monday, Federer ousted No. 33 seed Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals. Federer took a medical timeout after the second set and otherwise showed no signs of trouble.

Federer did not face a break point and won in straight sets for the second time in a row after being pushed to five sets in each of the first two rounds. He improved to 12-0 for his career against Kohlschreiber.

Federer is making his 12th U.S. Open quarterfinal, which is tied with Ivan Lendl for third-most appearance by a man in the Open Era -- trailing Jimmy Connors' 17 and Andre Agassi's 13, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Juan Martin del Potro came back from two sets to defeat No. 6 seed Dominic Thiem. He will face Federer in the quarterfinals. They met in the 2009 U.S. Open final, when del Potro won his only Grand Slam title and ended Federer's run of five championships in a row in New York.

Information from the Associated Press was used in reporting.