Juan Martin del Potro saved two match points and erased a two-set deficit to come all the way back to beat No. 6-seeded Dominic Thiem 1-6, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1), 6-4 and reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

Del Potro, the 2009 champion at Flushing Meadows -- his only major title -- used a pair of aces to erase match points for Thiem at 6-5 in the fourth set, then dominated the ensuing tiebreaker.

In the fifth set, as the match stretched beyond 3 1/2 hours, del Potro broke in the last game when Thiem double-faulted.

Here's how close it was: Thiem actually won more points, 141-139.

It was del Potro's first comeback win from two sets down at a major and his second in his career in best-of-five matches, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He had lost six straight five-set matches in majors before his victory over Thiem.

Information from the Associated Press was used in reporting.