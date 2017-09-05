        <
          Juan Martin del Potro overcomes early struggles to knock off Dominic Thiem

          9:14 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          Juan Martin del Potro saved two match points and erased a two-set deficit to come all the way back to beat No. 6-seeded Dominic Thiem 1-6, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1), 6-4 and reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals.

          Del Potro, the 2009 champion at Flushing Meadows -- his only major title -- used a pair of aces to erase match points for Thiem at 6-5 in the fourth set, then dominated the ensuing tiebreaker.

          In the fifth set, as the match stretched beyond 3 1/2 hours, del Potro broke in the last game when Thiem double-faulted.

          Here's how close it was: Thiem actually won more points, 141-139.

          It was del Potro's first comeback win from two sets down at a major and his second in his career in best-of-five matches, according to ESPN Stats & Information. He had lost six straight five-set matches in majors before his victory over Thiem.

          Information from the Associated Press was used in reporting.

