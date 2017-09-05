Juan Martin del Potro battled sickness for an incredible come-from-behind win against Dominic Thiem to reach the quarterfinals at the US Open. (2:21)

The fan favorites -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Karolina Pliskova and CoCo Vandeweghe -- did what their legion of followers expected them to do: win big. All four powerhouses plowed their way into the quarterfinals.

No surprises or upsets here.

However, it was the Juan Martin del Potro vs. Dominic Thiem match that ended up being the real nail-biter, keeping the crowd in Flushing Meadows at the edge of its seat throughout the 3-hour, 34-minute Labor Day thriller.

And last but certainly not least, Madison Keys locked in a women's quarterfinals spot. That's four American women -- Keys, Sloane Stephens, Venus Williams and Vandeweghe -- in the quarterfinals.

Comeback king

Reminiscent of Michael Jordan's flu game, the 24-ranked del Potro fought through a seemingly debilitating fever, saving two match points to defeat No. 7 Thiem 1-6, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(1), 6-4.

Juan Martin del Potro lost the first 2 sets 6-1, 6-2. He won the match.



One of the best comebacks you'll ever see: https://t.co/wCRgo9Ttam — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2017

A family affair

No. 20-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe defeated No. 37 Lucie Safarova in straight sets 6-4, 7-6. The win earned Vandeweghe entry into her first US Open quarterfinals, where she'll meet No. 1 Karolina Pliskova.

However, she wasn't the only Vandeweghe earning applause at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Her uncle Kiki -- former NBA All-Star, coach and general manager -- got in on the fun.

Uncle Kiki flew in from California to watch his niece, @CoCoVandey earn a spot in #USOpen quarterfinals. Highlights: https://t.co/86uo97VS7r — espnW (@espnW) September 4, 2017

Don't Compare Karolina To CoCo

Yes, Pliskova and Vandeweghe will battle it out in the quarters. But, please don't go comparing their games before they even step on to the court.

Karolina Pliskova doesn't think you should be comparing her game to that of her possible #USOpen QF opponent CoCo Vandeweghe: pic.twitter.com/Wuy7spcV0J — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 4, 2017

If you do, you'll have to answer Pliskova.

Rafa fuels the flame

Nadal is back in the quarterfinals for the first time in four years by dominating Alexandr Dolgopolov in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, 6-1. He advanced to face 19-year-old Russian Andrey Rublev, the youngest quarterfinalist since Andy Roddick, who had just turned 19 in 2001.

It was hot today.... ;-) great win though and happy to go through to the QF of this #usopen 2017 Hacía calor hoy.... 😜🤞 A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

Okay, Rafa -- we get it. You "lit" the court on fire.

Man-Crush Monday

Federer -- who reached his 51st Grand Slam quarterfinals with a defeat of No. 33 Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 -- and "Hamilton" playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda made it official. The two notables showed their mutual love and respect for each other with this #MCM-worthy flick.