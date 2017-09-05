        <
          ICYMI at US Open: Del Potro is the comeback king; Fed, Rafa, Keys and CoCo advance to the quarters

          Del Potro credits crowd for comeback victory (2:21)

          Juan Martin del Potro battled sickness for an incredible come-from-behind win against Dominic Thiem to reach the quarterfinals at the US Open. (2:21)

          1:05 AM ET
          • Ericka N. Goodman-Hughey

          The fan favorites -- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Karolina Pliskova and CoCo Vandeweghe -- did what their legion of followers expected them to do: win big. All four powerhouses plowed their way into the quarterfinals.

          No surprises or upsets here.

          However, it was the Juan Martin del Potro vs. Dominic Thiem match that ended up being the real nail-biter, keeping the crowd in Flushing Meadows at the edge of its seat throughout the 3-hour, 34-minute Labor Day thriller.

          And last but certainly not least, Madison Keys locked in a women's quarterfinals spot. That's four American women -- Keys, Sloane Stephens, Venus Williams and Vandeweghe -- in the quarterfinals.

          Comeback king

          Reminiscent of Michael Jordan's flu game, the 24-ranked del Potro fought through a seemingly debilitating fever, saving two match points to defeat No. 7 Thiem 1-6, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(1), 6-4.

          A family affair

          No. 20-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe defeated No. 37 Lucie Safarova in straight sets 6-4, 7-6. The win earned Vandeweghe entry into her first US Open quarterfinals, where she'll meet No. 1 Karolina Pliskova.

          However, she wasn't the only Vandeweghe earning applause at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Her uncle Kiki -- former NBA All-Star, coach and general manager -- got in on the fun.

          Don't Compare Karolina To CoCo

          Yes, Pliskova and Vandeweghe will battle it out in the quarters. But, please don't go comparing their games before they even step on to the court.

          If you do, you'll have to answer Pliskova.

          Rafa fuels the flame

          Nadal is back in the quarterfinals for the first time in four years by dominating Alexandr Dolgopolov in straight sets 6-2, 6-4, 6-1. He advanced to face 19-year-old Russian Andrey Rublev, the youngest quarterfinalist since Andy Roddick, who had just turned 19 in 2001.

          Okay, Rafa -- we get it. You "lit" the court on fire.

          Man-Crush Monday

          Federer -- who reached his 51st Grand Slam quarterfinals with a defeat of No. 33 Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 -- and "Hamilton" playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda made it official. The two notables showed their mutual love and respect for each other with this #MCM-worthy flick.

