9-seed Venus Williams' serve forces Petra Kvitova's return to go out. Williams wins the tiebreak and advances to the semifinals of the US Open. (0:34)

It's happening! Yes, we're referring to an all-American semifinal between Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens. In two unbelievable, fight-to-the-end finishes, Williams and Stephens gutted it out in third-set tiebreakers Tuesday to advance.

Venus, who postmatch said she could feel the love from the 23,000 fans, also commended her opponent, Petra Kvitova, and her comeback after her horrifying home-invasion knife attack. Williams also gave a shoutout to sister Serena for her influence on the U.S. women's resurgence, with the potential for an all-stars-and-stripes semi, with Madison Keys and Coco Vandeweghe vying for the final four Wednesday.

No matter how much she's accomplished this season, what Venus Williams is doing is hard to put in words. With a three-set win against Petra Kvitova, which ended in a tiebreaker, Williams, 37, became the oldest woman in the Open era to reach the US Open semifinals. Matt Wilansky, ESPN.com

Stephens also received a boost from the loud, Sloane-supporting crowd, and she clicked into another gear in her tiebreak against No. 16 Anastasija Sevastova. This is Stephens' first Slam semifinal since the 2013 Australian Open, and after the match, she almost had to reassure herself that it's for real.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. THIS IS THE REAL DEAL. #USOpen 🇺🇸 — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) September 5, 2017

Is it obvious that we cannot wait for their head-to-head on Thursday? Considering Stephens was only 4 years old when Williams was in her first US Open final in 1997, this has all the makings of master vs. student, icon vs. up-and-comer, but both are born battlers, and we'll definitely be watching it like this:

These two stars are waving the American Flag for the USA! #sloanestephens #venuswilliams #usa #newyork #usopen A post shared by Theforehand (@theforehand) on Sep 5, 2017 at 3:04pm PDT

Uncle Sam

Although he isn't technically an uncle, Sam Querrey reached endearment status as the last American man in the Open by putting up a three-and-half-hour, four-set tiebreak fight. NBA commissioner Adam Silver was sitting front-and-center, and we wouldn't blame him if he was recruiting, considering the stature of 6-foot-6 Querry and 6-foot-8 South African Kevin Anderson. Alas, Querrey succumbed at almost 2 a.m. in a whiplash-type power match in front of the hardy Flushing faithful.

Massive effort!@KAndersonATP becomes the 1st 🇿🇦 to reach a #USOpen semifinal in the Open era by defeating Querrey 7-6, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6! pic.twitter.com/SwL1zitMHX — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2017

Young PC

We've all heard the jokes about how he can Busta move (and now you can't get Young MC's song out of your head ... you're welcome), and No. 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta did have his groove on against No. 29 Diego Schwartzman, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Actually, the Spaniard, 26, has been categorically consistent this whole Open and is the only man who hasn't dropped a set. Yet even he had to take a second when it hit him that he's through to the semis.

As for little-big man Schwartzman -- well, it has repeatedly been said that he's 5-foot-7 this tourney -- the lovable Argentine will always have Manhattan.

Asgardian warrior?

Juan Martin del Potro had an army of Argentinian fans energizing him from two sets down in his epic Monday marathon, and he saw some adorable admiration from former rival Mardy Fish.

Find yourself someone who looks at you like @MardyFish ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6ekOB4tBrj — Lucy Sophia (@lucysophiaj) September 4, 2017

While we're on rivals, his opponent Wednesday, Roger Federer, bestowed Delpo with a new nickname after hammering (of course we're going with the hammer!) home the win. Chris Hemsworth could have someone on his boot heels -- or at least could give this guy a cameo.

Hasta Federer quedó rendido ante los pies de Juan Martín del THORtro por su martillazo de derecha. ¿Con qué otro superhéroe lo compararías? pic.twitter.com/jidxIP2BuG — ESPN Tenis (@ESPNtenis) September 5, 2017

Hey, if Noah Syndergaard rocked the iron headgear, why not?

Sole searching

While we're on Fed, he dropped some sneaker knowledge during his rest day, from when he surveyed Stadium Goods in lower Manhattan.

I hung out with @complex's @JLaPuma to talk about my passion for sneakers and my @JumpMan23 collaboration 👟💆🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/PSfKtkZq2N — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 5, 2017

A pair of vintage Jordan's can go for $15,000 at the hot spot. But Fed's damage? A precise $5,185.72 for eight pairs, after which he said, "Now I have to explain this to my wife." Tennis legends, they're just like us.

Doubling down

Because sometimes you just need a good chest bump from national treasures Mike and Bob Bryan to get you through a Wednesday. The twins will face Spain's Marc Lopez and Feliciano Lopez, who are both 35 and not related, if you were wondering, in the semifinals.

Repeat performers

Speaking of doubles, James Franco, who is playing twins in his new show "The Deuce" (which, for the record, has absolutely nothing to do with tennis), thought the Open was so nice that he came out for the action on back-to-back nights.

I believe this is *squints* yup, James Franco #USOpen pic.twitter.com/PXMfRPQCx5 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 6, 2017

Justin Timberlake also couldn't say "Bye, Bye, Bye" to Ashe and showed his support twice this week. OK, you know you've seen that commercial as many times as we have. We just think it needed some cowbell. Come on, it's the best "SNL" sketch ever.