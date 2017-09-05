Pablo Carreno Busta advanced to his first Grand Slam semifinal with a straight-sets win against Diego Schwartzman. (0:36)

NEW YORK -- Kevin Anderson moved into his first Grand Slam semifinal at age 31, emerging from a back-and-forth showdown between big servers to beat Sam Querrey 7-6 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-3, 7-6 (7) at the US Open.

"I've put in a lot of work, so it feels good to reach a milestone I haven't before," said the 28th-seeded Anderson, a South African appearing in his 34th major tournament.

His victory against the 17th-seeded Querrey concluded a little before 2 a.m. ET Wednesday in front of a sparse crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, and it did not come easily.

"Getting through -- it just feels absolutely fantastic," Anderson said.

Anderson will take on 12th-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in Friday's semifinals. The winner of that match will reach his first Grand Slam final.

Carreno Busta advanced Tuesday with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 29 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

Anderson finished with 22 aces, and Querrey had 20 in a battle of two of the tournament's tallest players. Anderson is 6-foot-8, and Querrey is 6-foot-6.

Anderson trailed 5-2 in the opening tiebreaker before collecting the next five points to claim it. He fought back from a 6-1 deficit in the second tiebreaker to move within a point of winning it himself at 8-7, before eventually succumbing on Querrey's eighth set point.

"That," Anderson said, "was really tough."

Kevin Anderson defeated Sam Querrey in four sets in a match that concluded just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. AP Photo/Kathy Willens

The third set was more straightforward with Anderson breaking to go ahead 4-2, then serving it out, closing with a down-the-line forehand winner. But there was more drama in the fourth, when Querrey fought off a match point at 6-5, then held a set point at 7-6 with a chance to send it to a fifth.

But Querrey wouldn't win another point, with Anderson reeling off the last three to end the match after nearly 3½ hours.

"Against him, it's just a couple of points here or there," Anderson said about Querrey, who beat him at Wimbledon in July. "Tonight was my night."

Querrey was attempting to become the first American man to reach the final four at the US Open since Andy Roddick was the runner-up in 2006. The last American man to win any Grand Slam singles title was Roddick in 2003 at Flushing Meadows.

Querrey, a 29-year-old from California, had never been a semifinalist at a major until his 42nd appearance, at Wimbledon in July. That set a record for most attempts by a man before getting that far in the Open era, which began in 1968.

Carreno Busta easily handled his first match of the tournament against an opponent who was not a qualifier.

He traveled a tame path to the quarterfinals, becoming the first man to face four qualifiers in a Grand Slam tournament during the Open era, which began in 1968. He didn't drop a set against any of those opponents and stayed perfect against Schwartzman while appearing in his second major quarterfinal.

"Of course I know that I have a good draw here,'' said Carreno Busta, who beat Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov in three tiebreakers in the fourth round.

"But when you have this draw, you have to do your best to take advantage, so I think that is a really good tournament for me. I know that I didn't win matches against top players, top-10 or top-20 players, but I am very happy with my tournament.''

No man has won the US Open title without dropping a set in the Open era.

Carreno Busta also reached the quarters at the French Open in June, but had to retire from his match against eventual champion Rafael Nadal because of an abdominal injury that forced him to miss Wimbledon.

The 5-foot-7 Schwartzman was the shortest quarterfinalist at a Grand Slam tournament since Jaime Yzaga, also 5-foot-7, at the 1994 US Open. He was bidding to become the shortest in a major semifinal since 5-foot-6 Harold Solomon at the 1980 French Open.

Also Tuesday, Mike Bryan became the winningest men's doubles player with his 1,052nd career victory.

Bryan teamed with his twin brother, Bob, to beat the French team of Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-3, 7-5 and reach the US Open semifinals.

Mike Bryan improved to 1,052-330, a .761 winning percentage. He passed Canadian Daniel Nestor, who has 1,051 victories. The Bryan brothers, seeking their record 17th Grand Slam doubles title, are the No. 5 seeds and will next play the 11th-seeded Spanish duo of Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez.

Bob Bryan has 1,038 career victories.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.