NEW YORK -- Kevin Anderson knocked on the door time and time again. Finally, one of them opened. And he might not be finished yet.

It opened because he changed his game, ever so slightly, on arguably the biggest day of his career, when so much was at stake.

Always a great server and an underrated returner, this fortnight, Anderson has laid it all on the line, going for broke from the baseline, coming forward at every opportunity. Against Sam Querrey in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Anderson was pumping his fist so hard, it was almost like watching Rafael Nadal in his pomp.

His 7-6 (5), 6-7 (9), 6-3, 7-6 (7) victory against Querrey ended the United States' hopes of a first men's champion since Andy Roddick in 2003. (That's 56 majors, if you're wondering.) Anderson is the first South African, man or woman, to reach the semifinals at the US Open and the first man from his country to make the last four of any Grand Slam event since Wayne Ferreira at the Australian Open in 2003.

Kevin Anderson became the first South African man in the Open era to reach the semifinals at the US Open. AP Photo/Kathy Willens

"I've put in a lot of work so it feels good that I reached a milestone that I haven't before," said Andseron, who thumped 67 winners, including 22 aces.

"That was one of my goals, to try to further my previous best result, and I was able to do that today. It feels very good. I want to say it's a fantastic feeling, but I'm still in this tournament. I am going to have another opportunity to go one step further."

For so long, Anderson always seemed to meet up with someone just that little better than he was when it mattered. He had only once made a major quarterfinal before this tournament.

Having had numerous injury problems throughout his career, especially to his shoulder and his knees, a lesser competitor would have fallen by the wayside. But Anderson always believed he had one big moment inside him, and now, at the age of 31, he is one victory away from a place in a Grand Slam final.

"I'm always working hard, looking at ways to improve my game," Anderson said. "I feel at times it's maybe been I have looked a little bit too hard, and I feel like I need to trust my abilities. I feel like I'm doing that better."

In an era when South African success has dried up at this level, Anderson has long been ploughing a lone furrow on the men's tour. His achievements have always made headlines back home, but his run here is likely to take that to a new dimension.

"I just heard I'm the first South African in the Open era to get to the semis here," he said. "My first sort of South African record. I feel pretty proud about that."

Playing Pablo Carreno-Busta, a man he has beaten in both of their matches, in Friday's semis, Anderson knows he will never get another opportunity like this. And he plans to take it.

"We are so accustomed to it, a decade, of the same guys being there [in the semis and finals]," Anderson said. "People are saying it's been a wide-open draw. To see a couple of [the top players] unable to play this year, it gave some of the guys an opportunity to go deep into the tournament."

After all the effort, he has put in to get to this point, Anderson will leave it all on the line again.