Andy Murray has announced that he is unlikely to play again this season due to the hip injury that forced him to miss the US Open.

Murray has ruled himself out of the forthcoming tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai and also expects to sit out the season-ending events in Vienna and Paris.

In a statement posted on his Facebook account, he said: "Having consulted with a number of leading hip specialists over the last week, along with my own team, we have decided that this is the best decision for my long-term future".

Murray has spent the last six weeks since his quarterfinal exit to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon looking to regain fitness in time for the US Open.

If he misses the rest of the season, he will join Novak Djokovic who announced in July that he was taking an injury-forced break from the game, and Stan Wawrinka who underwent knee surgery before this year's US Open.

Murray tested out his problematic hip during a week of training at Flushing Meadows but was eventually forced to concede defeat and withdrew from the competition after the draw had been made.

"Just wanted to update you all on my injury and the rest of my season," Murray said on Facebook.

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events to finish the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months.

"Although this has been a frustrating year on court for many reasons, I'm confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season.

"I will be beginning my 2018 season in Brisbane in preparation for the Australian Open and I'm look forward to playing in Glasgow later this year against Roger for UNICEF UK and Sunny-sid3up.

"I have a fantastic team working alongside me to help me through this process and appreciate the support from them and all of my fans over this difficult period."

Murray is hoping that extended rehabilitation offers the best route back to action rather than surgery -- a possibility that had been floated.

There is no mention in the statement of the ATP Finals in London in November, but Murray's ninth-place position in the Race to London standings and withdrawal from at least two further events all but rule him out.

Murray was replaced as world No. 1 by Rafael Nadal last month, losing the position he has held since usurping Novak Djokovic in November.