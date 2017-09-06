Rafael Nadal powered into the US Open semifinals and kept alive the possibility of a matchup with Roger Federer, overwhelming Russian teenager Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Nadal wrapped up the rout in just more than 90 minutes, then waited to see whether he would finally face his longtime rival in the only Grand Slam tournament where they have never met.

Federer was to play No. 24 seed Juan Martin del Potro later Wednesday in a matchup of former champions. This is the sixth time at the US Open that Nadal and Federer have each been one victory away from meeting.

"It's something a little bit strange that we never played here because we played a lot of times in all the important events around the world," Nadal said in an interview on the court.

Rafael Nadal had about as easy a time as possible in the US Open quarters, routing Russian Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in a little more than 1½ hours to close in on a showdown with Roger Federer. Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

Nadal did his part easily, breaking the 19-year-old Rublev's serve seven times.

Rublev was the youngest US Open quarterfinalist since Andy Roddick, who was also 19 in 2001, but he didn't give himself much chance, committing 43 unforced errors and seven double faults.