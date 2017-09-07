        <
          ICYMI at US Open: An all-American women's semifinals, and del Potro ousts Federer

          Evert: So happy for these American women (1:49)

          Chrissie Evert shares her thoughts on the four American women who have reached the US Open semifinals for the first time since 1981. (1:49)

          12:29 AM ET
          • Ericka N. Goodman-Hughey

          The chant: "U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A" was echoed throughout Arthur Ashe Stadium as Madison Keys, who defeated qualifier Kaia Kanepi, approached the net to shake her opponent's hand and claim her victory.

          Keys joins fellow Americans Sloane Stephens, Venus Williams and CoCo Vandeweghe in the semifinals. For the first time in 36 years, all four Open women's semifinalist were U.S. athletes. In 1981, team USA consisted of Tracy Austin, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova and Barbara Potter. Austin captured the title.

          Who will be the Austin of this bunch?

          In the men's draw, Rafael Nadal pummeled Andrey Rublev, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. Not stunned by his beating, Rublev noted it was a lesson of sorts: "I mean, it's [a] great experience to play [in the] quarterfinal against world No. 1, Nadal. I will try to practice harder to improve everything for the next time."

          Well, that's the spirit!

          Then the legend Roger Federer met the lion-hearted Juan Martin del Potro in the final match of the day. Fans sat on the edge of their seats awaiting the verdict as the two men battled it out for the remaining spot in the semifinals.

          Ultimately, del Potro was the victor, confirming that a Rafa vs. Fed faceoff won't happen at this Open.

          All your favs are in the semifinals. So, who you got?

          Keys took the final spot in the women's semifinals when she defeated Kanepi, 6-3, 6-3.

          However, it was the 20th-seeded CoCo Vandeweghe who ousted No. 1 Karolina Pliskova, 7-6 (4), 6-3, that truly captured the significance of the day.

          Aren't you dandy semis 💪🏻🎾🇺🇸 @usopen #NELY #TeamEBIX #TeamYonex #TeamAsics #TeamMasimo

          A post shared by CoCo Vandeweghe (@cocovandey) on

          And Stephens' run-in with a fly during her post-match press conference is just too good not to leave here.

          Cues Lenny Kravitz's "American Woman."

          Oh, just Rafa, doing "Rafa" things

          Nadal, 31, has done it again. The No. 1 sailed into the semifinals by vanquishing the unseeded Rublev in straight sets. Nadal assumed he'd meet Federer in the semis, and had this to say about the 19-time Grand Slam titlist.

          It's so hard to say goodbye

          Federer bid adieu to the US Open after being ousted by del Potro, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (8), 6-4.

          Fed was a consummate gentleman when discussing his defeat.

          And maybe one day Rafa and Fed will finally meet in NYC. On to the semis!

