Ahead of the men's semifinals, the players received their fair share of shoutouts from fans, but we easily need to acknowledge this one. Why? Well, because it's from a Hemsworth, for starters -- the one who plays "Thor" to be precise, and who totally got the intel of Juan Martin del Potro's amazing "THORtro" nickname bestowed from Roger Federer himself, pre-defeat, by the Argentine and his hammerlike ball striking.

Plus, Chris Hemsworth's attempts at español are just too good to miss.

As for Delpo, he responded in kind:

Please let me keep it a bit longer: it certainly helped me against Roger and I will need it today. Thank you Thor! https://t.co/ZfmtLAr0eb — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) September 8, 2017

So, did he bring the hammer down on No. 1 Rafael Nadal?

Rafa rules

Um, that would be a resounding no, to answer the above question. Del Potro lost in four sets to the 15-time Grand Slam winner Nadal. Delpo had actually won in their past two meetings, but Nadal is now 9-5 in head-to-head matchups, and Nadal displayed an impressive level of fire power. He wants this one.

Vamos Rafa @rafaelnadal has now won his last 15 Major semifinals in a row. #espn #espntennis #usopen #atp #nadal A post shared by ESPN Tennis (@espntennis) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT

Speaking of Sunday, we just need to look ahead to the final with this amazing shot.

Anderson ascends

Kevin Anderson -- the 6-foot-8, fist-pumping, formerly stoic South African -- has incredibly softened this tournament and crept into the hearts of even the harshest of New York cynics and earned a spot in his first Grand Slam final.

Was it his showing the love for the rescue Chihuahua mix that he dotes on? Or when he channeled his inner Spider Man by ascending up a wall to hug his team after defeating Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in four sets? Or the fact that he wears his wedding ring on his shoelaces when he plays?

Fun Fact of the Day: @KAndersonATP Kevin Anderson wears his wedding ring on his shoelaces #usopen pic.twitter.com/nQg8dvwqaU — Tennis Wonka (@Tennis_Wonka) September 4, 2017

We just know he's now the lovable underdog, ranked No. 32 as the lowest men's finalist since ATP rankings began in 1973 and the first South African man to reach the US open final since Cliff Drysdale in 1965.

Kevin Anderson is the 6th man in the Open Era to reach the #USOpen final from outside the Top 16 seeds; 2 of previous 5 won title. pic.twitter.com/ygKEktwWwG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 8, 2017

Heavyweights in the house

The legend:

Star Gazing:



Great to see Robert Redford enjoying some tennis today in Arthur Ashe Stadium!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/6EUNPnoHpY — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2017

The Leo:

Star Gazing:@LeoDiCaprio diligently following the action tonight inside Arthur Ashe Stadium!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/ZGAex2HlIa — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2017

And Tiger:

Yes, we could say a lot more, but the guy was just trying to get out of dodge from Hurricane Irma with his adorable daughter and also support his friend Rafa while here, so we'll let this one be for now.

Tiger Woods is at the US Open tonight. pic.twitter.com/j7o5kXvVXl — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 9, 2017

Oh, and this...

"Put him in a body bag, Johnny!" Apologies. There's actually no one remotely named Johnny left in this tourney, since John Isner lost a week ago, but just one look at Elisabeth Shue and all things "The Karate Kid" come flooding back. But in an almost more curious of a companion than Daniel Larusso, Shue attended tonight's match with Bill Gates. Turns out, they're both massive tennis fans and avid players. Shue also portrays Bobby Riggs' wife in the upcoming "Battle of the Sexes" movie. And Gates played doubles with Federer this April for charity, calling the chance to pair with the 19-time Grand Slam winner a "dream come true." See, even the richest man in the world can have dreams; his are just a little easier to obtain.

American oxygen

In anticipation of the women's final, we're living and breathing all things Sloane Stephens vs. Madison Keys. You think Bebe Rexha's "Meant to Be" was pumping for this shot? Andra Day's "Rise Up"? Yes, we've totally been analyzing each of their playlists on top of breaking down their chances for Saturday's title.

Who else is enthusiastic? Just the GOAT, Serena Williams.

There are NO words to describe how proud and how happy I am for @Madison_Keys keys and @SloaneStephens for making the US open finals. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 8, 2017

These amazing women continue to change the game and bring excellence, power, finesse and change to tennis. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 8, 2017

What a joy it will be to watch this- hopefully first of many finals. Let's go ladies! ❤️❤️❤️ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 8, 2017

Bold-type backers

They also had some strong women representing in Ashe for their wins, with Katie Holmes hanging with the perfect 10 OG Nadia Comaneci.

So happy to see my wonderful friend #nadia #perfect10 #usopen @nadia_comaneci_ #EternalPrincess #espn #30for30 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

And "Blue Bloods" Bridget Moynahan put her best assistant district attorney face on to evaluate the court proceedings.

Teen choice

As for who their peers are picking, Denis Shapovalov showed Sloane some love in a continuation of their mutual respect society.

Congrats to @SloaneStephens for making the finals of #USOPEN! So happy for her and best of luck in the finals💪💪 pic.twitter.com/o3b1axCOzo — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) September 8, 2017

Speaking of Shapo, the 18-year-old cleaned up nice to look Gatsbyesque himself at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of "Borg/McEnroe" yesterday.

You cannot be serious

And because we brought up Johnny Mac, we'll just leave this here.

How to celebrate a doubles win, by John McEnroe #usopen pic.twitter.com/lI4kmgEOrj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2017

You be you, John!