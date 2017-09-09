W2W4 at US Open: Making the case for Nadal and Anderson

NEW YORK -- If someone had suggested in the beginning of the year that Roger Federer would win two Grand Slams and Rafael Nadal would take another (and possibly a second), we probably would have rolled our eyes.

The idea seemed outlandish 8½ months ago, but here we are. On Sunday, Nadal will have a chance at his third US Open title and his 16th overall major.

In his way will be Kevin Anderson, who at 6-foot-8 is the tallest-ever Slam finalist. He's also the first South African-born man to reach a major singles final since Kevin Curren at Wimbledon in 1985.

On paper, it might be a mismatch, with Nadal in top form. They played together in juniors, but on the ATP Tour, Rafa has won all four of their previous meetings.

Still, as we've seen the past two weeks, anything is possible, so let's look at why each finalist can win Sunday:

The case for Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is looking for his first US Open title since 2013. Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Well, where do we start? The Spaniard has played the best tennis of anyone down the stretch of this tournament and is high on confidence.

After a couple of disappointing efforts earlier this summer, Nadal was understandably shaky early on, but since the third round, he has really begun to hit peak form. When Juan Martin del Potro had the temerity to take the opening set in their semifinal Friday, Nadal turned on the after-burners, dismissing the man who had beaten Federer in four sets.

Although Anderson has some big-time weapons, particularly on his serve, the world No. 1 is playing, as he likes to say, with calm, clear thought and with the peace of mind that he is not dealing with any injuries.

Anderson will not be able to hit through Nadal, especially with the slower conditions expected (a result of cooler temperatures).

The case for Kevin Anderson

After 34 attempts, Kevin Anderson is finally into his first Grand Slam final. Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images

There are two different schools of thought when it comes to Anderson: The first is that he will be overwhelmed with nerves in his first major final and freeze. The second is that for a match no one expects him to even get close in, he will play freely and produce the performance of his career.

It's a massive day for him, and South African tennis, as Anderson has a chance to become only the second South African ever to win a major, joining Johan Kriek, who won the Australian Open in 1981 and 1982.

Then there's Anderson's serve. He has hit 114 aces in six rounds, an average of 19 per match, and he didn't drop serve until the third round. The knowledge that he will get plenty of free points allows him to relax and then go for it on returns.

And what has been so noticeable this year is how animated Anderson has been reacting to some of his stellar shots. From the fourth round on, he has hit more than 50 winners in each match.

Anderson has put in a lot of work with Alexis Castorri, a sports psychologist who has worked with Andy Murray, among others, allowing the South African to think more clearly than he has in the past. The pressure is now off his shoulders. It's an attitude that makes him highly dangerous.