Martina Hingis and Jamie Murray won the US Open mixed doubles championship for their second Grand Slam title in two tournaments as a team.

Hingis and Murray beat Michael Venus of New Zealand and Chan Hao-Ching of Taiwan 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 in a match tiebreaker Saturday at Flushing Meadows.

Hingis, already a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and Murray are 10-0 as a duo. They won Wimbledon in July.

This is Hingis' seventh mixed doubles major trophy and second at the US Open. She will play in the women's doubles final Sunday, with Chan's sister as her partner.

Murray, the older brother of two-time Wimbledon champion Andy, won his third Grand Slam mixed doubles title.