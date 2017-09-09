2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stephens talks after defeating friend and compatriot Madison Keys. (5:36)

Sloane Stephens came, she played hard, and she conquered. Fin.

The 24-year-old Plantation, Florida, native took on No.15-seeded Madison Keys, 22, in the US Open finals. It was anyone's match going in, but Stephens got an early service break in the first set and then pulled away for a 6-3, 6-0 victory.

The pressure was on, as an esteemed audience including Billie Jean King, Emma Stone, Michael J. Fox and Hilary Swank watched the two American women battle it out for the Open title.

The champ is here

Last month, Stephens was ranked No. 957 in the world. She departs Flushing Meadows as a champion.

Sloane Stephens joins Tracy Austin, Lindsay Davenport & Serena as the 4th American woman in the Open Era to win her 1st major title at home. pic.twitter.com/fUaQ7U6yLI — espnW (@espnW) September 9, 2017

Stephens, who suffered a left foot injury in 2016, returned to the Open with a vengeance after an 11-month layoff. She had to knock out some of the greats: Julia Goerges, Roberta Vinci and Venus Williams, to pull off this historic rise to the top.

Sloane Stephens' meteoric rise:



Pre-Toronto: #934

Post-Toronto SF: #151

Post-Cincy SF: #84#USOpen Champ: #17



#12 in Race to Singapore. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 9, 2017

Now, it's time for Stephens (along with her trophy and her $3.7 million winner's check) to celebrate.

I love the shock from Sloane Stephens at word of that paycheck 😂😂😂😂😂 — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) September 9, 2017

Same Sloane. Same.

Friendship goals

That postmatch extended embrace between Stephens and Keys said it all. They are fierce competitors, yet have a profound mutual respect for one another.

"If I had to lose to anyone, I'm glad it was to [Sloane]," said Keys, the youngest American to make a Slam final since Serena Williams, who was 21 when she won Wimbledon in 2003.

Excuse me. I've got something in my eyes.

The GOAT(s) were watching

Even when she's not on the court at Arthur Ashe, Serena Williams' presence is always felt. Leading up to the women's finals, the 23-time Grand Slam titlist and new mother took time to send her fellow American players well wishes.

There are NO words to describe how proud and how happy I am for @Madison_Keys keys and @SloaneStephens for making the US open finals. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 8, 2017

These amazing women continue to change the game and bring excellence, power, finesse and change to tennis. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 8, 2017

Stephens upset Serena's sister Venus to reach the finals, while Keys ousted CoCo Vandeweghe.

What a joy it will be to watch this- hopefully first of many finals. Let's go ladies! ❤️❤️❤️ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 8, 2017

Billie Jean King and Emma Stone (who plays BJK in the forthcoming "Battle of the Sexes" film) watched Stephens take the title as well.

The cast and crew of the movie, which recalls the 1973 tennis match between King and Bobby Riggs, got in on the fun, too.

Thanks @usta for hosting the cast and directors of @billievsbobby to discuss the film ahead of today's #usopen final. #BattleoftheSexes pic.twitter.com/8KkYQ4YOv0 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2017

Fan club

Andy Roddick, Genie Bouchard and Dwyane Wade were among the pro athletes who sent congratulatory notes to Stephens.

An exhibition of class and humanity from @SloaneStephens and @Madison_Keys ... you've made us all proud ! — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 9, 2017

Wow @SloaneStephens! So happy for you! 💪🏼🏆💕 — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) September 9, 2017

Golf great Greg Norman welcomed her to the "Slam" club.

.@SloaneStephens Congrats on joining the slam club with your incredible win today @usopen pic.twitter.com/0HBO5FEQzg — Greg Norman (@SharkGregNorman) September 9, 2017

Countless boldface names sent Stephens virtual pats on the back.

Congratulations @SloaneStephens! Such a joy to watch you play this whole #USOpen! pic.twitter.com/5kRzsE3pPN — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) September 9, 2017

Oh, and "Orange Is the New Black" star Uzo Aduba's selfie with the champ FTW.

Today's #Usopen2017 was pure magic 😉✨✨ well done, @madisonkeys and MASSIVE congrats to @SloaneStephens #welldone #champion 🎾🎾 A post shared by Uzo Aduba (@uzoaduba) on Sep 9, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Now, on to the men's finals, where No. 1 Rafael Nadal faces off with No. 28-seeded Kevin Anderson.