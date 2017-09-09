        <
          ICYMI at US Open: Sloane Stephens wins it all, and 'Battle of the Sexes' cast is on hand to celebrate her triumph

          play
          Stephens: This journey's been incredible (5:36)

          2017 US Open Champion Sloane Stephens talks after defeating friend and compatriot Madison Keys. (5:36)

          9:13 PM ET
          • Ericka N. Goodman-Hughey

          Sloane Stephens came, she played hard, and she conquered. Fin.

          The 24-year-old Plantation, Florida, native took on No.15-seeded Madison Keys, 22, in the US Open finals. It was anyone's match going in, but Stephens got an early service break in the first set and then pulled away for a 6-3, 6-0 victory.

          The pressure was on, as an esteemed audience including Billie Jean King, Emma Stone, Michael J. Fox and Hilary Swank watched the two American women battle it out for the Open title.

          The champ is here

          Last month, Stephens was ranked No. 957 in the world. She departs Flushing Meadows as a champion.

          Stephens, who suffered a left foot injury in 2016, returned to the Open with a vengeance after an 11-month layoff. She had to knock out some of the greats: Julia Goerges, Roberta Vinci and Venus Williams, to pull off this historic rise to the top.

          Now, it's time for Stephens (along with her trophy and her $3.7 million winner's check) to celebrate.

          Same Sloane. Same.

          Friendship goals

          That postmatch extended embrace between Stephens and Keys said it all. They are fierce competitors, yet have a profound mutual respect for one another.

          "If I had to lose to anyone, I'm glad it was to [Sloane]," said Keys, the youngest American to make a Slam final since Serena Williams, who was 21 when she won Wimbledon in 2003.

          Excuse me. I've got something in my eyes.

          The GOAT(s) were watching

          Even when she's not on the court at Arthur Ashe, Serena Williams' presence is always felt. Leading up to the women's finals, the 23-time Grand Slam titlist and new mother took time to send her fellow American players well wishes.

          Stephens upset Serena's sister Venus to reach the finals, while Keys ousted CoCo Vandeweghe.

          Billie Jean King and Emma Stone (who plays BJK in the forthcoming "Battle of the Sexes" film) watched Stephens take the title as well.

          The cast and crew of the movie, which recalls the 1973 tennis match between King and Bobby Riggs, got in on the fun, too.

          Fan club

          Andy Roddick, Genie Bouchard and Dwyane Wade were among the pro athletes who sent congratulatory notes to Stephens.

          Golf great Greg Norman welcomed her to the "Slam" club.

          Countless boldface names sent Stephens virtual pats on the back.

          Oh, and "Orange Is the New Black" star Uzo Aduba's selfie with the champ FTW.

          Now, on to the men's finals, where No. 1 Rafael Nadal faces off with No. 28-seeded Kevin Anderson.

