Martina Hingis won her 25th Grand Slam title and second in two days, teaming with Chan Yung-Jan to beat Lucie Hradecka and Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-2 in the women's doubles final.

Hingis has won 13 major doubles titles, along with five in singles and seven in mixed doubles.

She and partner Jamie Murray won the mixed title on Saturday. Murray, the older brother of 2012 US Open champion Andy Murray, won his third Grand Slam mixed doubles title.

Hingis, 36, a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, will move to No. 2 in the WTA doubles rankings.

The title gives Hingis and Chan their seventh title of the season.

Hingis, who reached No. 1 in the rankings and won five Grand Slam singles titles in the 1990s, initially quit tennis in 2002 because of foot and leg injuries, then rejoined the circuit full-time in 2006.

She announced her retirement again in 2007, when she was given a two-year suspension for testing positive for cocaine at Wimbledon. At the time, she denied taking the drug but did not appeal the ruling.

She returned to the tennis tour in recent years as a coach before starting to play again.