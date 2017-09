Rafael Nadal finishes off Kevin Anderson in straight sets to lock up his third career US Open championship and 16th career major. (0:36)

Rafael Nadal won his 16th Grand Slam title by sweeping Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the US Open final.

It's the third US Open title for Nadal, who won two majors this year for the first time since 2013.

The 28th-seeded Anderson was bidding to become the lowest-ranked U.S. Open champion ever.