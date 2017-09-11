        <
          Kristyna Pliskova advances to Japan Women's Open second round

          Kristyna Pliskova, who lost her World No. 1 ranking at the US Open will look to bounce back in Japan. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
          Fourth-seeded Kristyna Pliskova advanced to the second round of the Japan Women's Open by beating Chang Kai-chen of Taiwan 7-5, 7-5 Monday.

          The Czech had 14 aces in hot and windy conditions at Ariake Colloseum and will face either Nao Hibino or Miyu Kato in the second round.

          Third-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium also advanced, beating Evgeniya Rodina of Russia 7-6 (6), 6-1.

          Wang Qiang of China defeated Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan 7-5, 6-2 and Jana Cepelova of Slovakia advanced when Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus retired while trailing 6-3, 1-0.

          Japanese veteran Kimiko Date, who announced last week she will retire for good after the Japan Women's Open, will play 78th-ranked Aleksandra Krunic in the first round Tuesday.

          Date, 46, who had a career-high ranking of No. 4, retired once before in 1996 and returned to competition in 2008.

