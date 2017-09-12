Naomi Broady has a fight on her hands to reach the quarterfinals of the Coupe Banque Nationale when she faces third seed Timea Babos.

The British No. 3 made a winning start in Quebec City with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Australian teenager Destanee Aiava on Monday.

However the 27-year-old, who sits at 135 in the latest WTA rankings released on Monday, will have to give it her all in the last-of-16 round when she meets the 24-year-old Hungarian, who is currently world no. 63.

Meanwhile, on Monday, No. 3 seed Elise Mertens booked her place in the second round of the Japan Open with a straight-sets win over Evgeniya Rodina.

The Belgian -- who is 41st in the WTA rankings -- came through 7-6 (8/6), 6-1 in just over an hour-and-a-half against Russian Rodina.

Fourth seed Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic also progressed after her 7-5, 7-5 win over Chang Kai-Chen of Chinese Taipei, while Alison Riske, the seventh seed, came from behind to defeat fellow American Madison Brengle 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Elsewhere, there were also first-round wins for Chinese pair Qiang Wang and Xinyun Han, while Slovakian Jana Cepelova advanced to the second round after Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus retired, having lost the opening set 6-3 and being 1-0 down at the start of the second.