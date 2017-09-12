Rafael Nadal says 'increasing confidence' was key to his US Open victory and shares his thoughts on catching Roger Federer's major title tally. (2:54)

US Open champion Rafael Nadal's uncle and coach Toni Nadal says his nephew's latest triumph at Flushing Meadows was "nothing special".

The World No. 1 -- who didn't face a top 50 opponent at the US Open until the semifinals -- cantered to his 16th Grand Slam title with a comfortable straight sets win over South Africa's Kevin Anderson in Sunday's final.

The men's draw in New York was without many of its top talent. Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic and Kei Nishikori were all missing through injury from the final Grand Slam of the season.

Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic lost in the second and third rounds respectively, while Nadal's longtime rival Roger Federer fell to Juan Martin del Potro in the quarterfinals.

"For me it's nothing special [to finish with a victory]," Toni Nadal said.

"No different than the other times when he won tournament of the grand slam.

"This tournament was different because we play against [Alexandr] Dolgopolov, [Andrey] Rublev, good players but not the top.

"I don't want to say anything bad for our opponents but this time some [got injured] before playing -- Murray, Djokovic, Wawrinka, Nishikori, Raonic. And then Federer lose. But I think Rafael has played well and was the best of the people who has played."

'Uncle Toni' is stepping aside from Nadal's coaching team, with the Spaniard to work with former top tennis player Carlos Moya and Francisco Roig.