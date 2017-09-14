Mercurial Nick Kyrgios has revealed that the prospect of helping Australia reach their first Davis Cup final in 14 years is his motivation after another roller-coaster year on the tour.

Kyrgios has struggled both with injury and motivation since making a splash in Wimbledon 2014, defeating then World No. 2 Rafael Nadal.

In the following years his relationship both with the sport and the press has hit some bumpy patches, with the 22-year-old claiming at the US Open that even coach Sebastien Grosjean deserved to work with someone more dedicated.

A fan of basketball, the team nature of Davis Cup has rekindled his interest and motivation, dismissing any injury issues with his shoulder as the weekend's semi-final is his priority.

As reported by The Guardian ahead of the semi-final in Belgium, Kyrgios said:

"Davis Cup for me is one of the most important events that I can play. I would love to win one.

"I'm just a massive fan of team sports and that's probably the closest thing we've got in tennis. I love getting out there with a team and getting behind everyone that I'm close with and trying to get the win for the country obviously.

"But just that whole week, building that chemistry with a team. I literally love playing for someone other than myself for once."

Kyrgios credited Australian team captain Lleyton Hewitt with fostering that team spirit, before claiming that the Davis Cup has helped rekindle his motivation for the sport.

"Rusty [Hewitt] has helped me a lot. I think he's the best captain we've ever had. I know that everyone on our team would run through a brick wall for him.

"Davis Cup has done wonders for me this year. It's really made me find that love again for just being with the guys and having some fun, knowing that tennis isn't all bad, knowing that you can have some fun with it."

Australia face 2015 finalists Belgium away for a place in the final, which will be held in November.