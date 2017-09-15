Nick Kyrgios shrugged off the recent slump in his Grand Slam form to win a dramatic five-set clash with Steve Darcis 6-3, 3-6, 6-7, 6-1, 6-2 in the Davis Cup semifinals in Brussels.

The result restored parity in the final-four match between Australia and Belgium after David Goffin had recorded a 6-7, 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Kyrgios' teammate John Millman.

Kyrgios told the Davis Cup website afterwards: "Lleyton [Hewitt] and I have put so much dedication into this, the Davis Cup has been my No.1 priority this year. I think we must be favourites going into the doubles' tomorrow."

Kyrgios faces Goffin in a singles match on Sunday that could potentially decide the tie.

Over in Lille, the other semifinal between France and Serbia was also left all square after the opening two rubbers.

There was a minor upset in the opening match-up, in which Dusan Lajovic scored an unexpected 6-1, 3-6, 7-6, 7-6 success over world No. 22 Lucas Pouille.

Retribution was swift and exacted by Pouille's teammate Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. The world No. 18 wasted little time in dispatching Laslo Djere 7-6, 6-3, 6-3 to leave the tie level heading to the doubles match.