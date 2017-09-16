        <
        >

          Christina McHale dumped out of Japan Open by Zarina Diyas

          Defending Japan Open champion Christina McHale is out after losing in the semifinals to qualifier Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan. KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images
          9:34 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          Qualifier Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan outlasted defending champion Christina McHale 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 Saturday to advance to the final of the Japan Women's Open.

          Diyas was down 3-1 in the final set but broke the 25-year-old American twice to complete the victory and secure her second WTA final.

          Diyas, a finalist here in 2014, will face Miyu Kato in Sunday's final after she saved match point in the second semifinal to beat Croatia's Jana Fett 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

          Diyas had previously beaten eighth-seeded Yulia Putintseva and second-seeded Zhang Shuhai before facing McHale in the last four.

