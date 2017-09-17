        <
          Qualifier Zarina Diyas beats local hope Miyu Kato to win Japan Open

          Zarina Diyas celebrates her maiden WTA title at the Japan Open. KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images
          6:21 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          TOKYO -- Zarina Diyas won her first WTA title on Sunday, beating home favorite Miyu Kato 6-2, 7-5 to take the Japan Women's Open title.

          In a final made up of two qualifiers, the 23-year-old Diyas broke Kato in the first game before a double fault from the Japanese player at 4-2 allowed the Kazakhstani to serve out for the set.

          Diyas broke again in the 11th game of the second set to go up 6-5 before serving out to secure the title.

          Her success avenged her disappointment in Japan three years ago, when she lost the final to Samantha Stosur.

          The 22-year-old Kato had never reached the quarterfinals at a WTA event before this tournament.

