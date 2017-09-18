World No. 49 Alison Riske was eliminated from the Guangzhou Open by Swedish competitor Rebecca Peterson on Monday after succumbing to 3-6 2-6 defeat.

The 27-year-old American has endured a difficult run of form over the past few tournaments, failing to make it past the round-of-16 since the Nurnberger Cup in May where she exited at the quarterfinal stage.

Elsewhere, Kateryna Kozlova joined Peterson in the next round after dispatching Fangzhou Liu in impressive fashion by recording a 7-5 6-0 win. Jasmine Paolini followed in similarly emphatic style, beating world No. 33 Anett Kontaveit 6-0 6-2.

The final Monday game on centre court saw Lesia Tsurenko beat Aleksandra Krunic 6-3 6-4. Tsurenko, who reached the third round at this year's Wimbledon, is still on the hunt for her first ever WTA title and currently sits at No. 249 in the world rankings.

On court one, Maria Sakkari was victorious over Ipek Soylu 6-0 6-3 while Patricia Maria Tig was beating Danka Kovinic 6-2 4-2 until the world No. 133 from Montengro was forced to retire.

Mona Barthel beat Lu Jingjing 6-0 4-6 6-3 and Lesley Kerkhove edged out Yanina Wickmayer in a tight match which ended 7-6(1) 7-6(4) in the former's favour.