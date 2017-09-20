        <
          Yanina Wickmayer eliminates top seed Peng Shuai in Guangzhou

          Belgium's Yanina Wickmayer serves on her way to victory against Peng Shuai in the Guangzhou Open. Zhong Zhi/Getty Images
          12:20 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Yanina Wickmayer silenced the Guangzhou Open by sending China's home favourite Peng Shuai crashing out 6-4, 6-4.

          The Belgian accounted for the top seed in straight sets -- setting up a quarterfinal clash with France's sixth seed Alize Cornet, who was taken to three sets by Danka Kovinic of Montenegro before prevailing 7-6, 2-6, 6-3.

          China's second seed, Zhang Shuai, enjoyed serene progress to the last eight as she annihilated Turkish visitor Ipek Soylu 6-0, 6-0.

          Zhang advances to meet Kateryna Kozlova after the Ukrainian also booked her place with a whitewash -- handing home player Han Xinyun a pair of 'bagels'.

          The other two quarterfinals see Aleksandra Krunic take on Rebecca Peterson and Evgeniya Rodina face Lizette Cabrera.

