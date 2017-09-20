British No. 7 Liam Broady upset fourth seed Adrian Mannarino 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 to make the quarterfinals of the St Petersburg Open in Russia.

The 23-year-old from Stockport is in the last eight of an ATP Tour event for the first time despite having to come through the qualifying phases of the tournament.

After overhauling his French opponent from a set down, Broady advances to meet Bosnia's Damir Dzumhur, who overcame Cypriot Marcos Baghdatis 6-4, 7-6.

There was disappointment for Daniil Medvedev in front of his home crowd as the 21-year-old was eliminated in the first round -- falling 7-6, 7-5 to Italy's Thomas Fabbiano.

Elsewhere, Joao Sousa booked a second-round clash with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga by beating Evgeny Donskoy 7-6, 6-3 while eighth seed Jan-Lennard Struff recovered to move past Borna Coric 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.