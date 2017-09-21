Jelena Ostapenko made light work of Japan's Nao Hibino to progress to the quarterfinals of the Seoul Open on the WTA Tour.

The French Open champion took an hour and 19 minutes to complete a 6-2, 6-2 win to set up a meeting with Paraguay's Veronica Cepede Royg.

Cepede Royg fought back from a set down to defeat Kristie Ahn 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Fourth seed Sorana Cirstea is in the last eight after a 6-3, 6-3 win over Nicole Gibbs, while Priscilla Hon also advanced to the next round following a straight sets win over Arantxa Rus.