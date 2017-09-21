        <
        >

          Bautista Agut heads St Petersburg Open quarters but Kohlschreiber withdraws

          Roberto Bautista Agut in action against Juan Martin del Potro at the 2017 US Open. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
          3:04 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Top seeds Roberto Bautista Agut and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga battled into the St Petersburg Open quarterfinals but Philipp Kohlschreiber was forced to withdraw.

          The German fifth seed did not play a point of his round-of-16 encounter with Ricardas Berankis as illness prevented him from taking to the court - but other results went in favour of the more fancied players.

          Bautista Agut overcame a second-set wobble against Rogerio Dutra da Silva to demolish the final set with a 'bagel' and win 6-4, 4-6, 6-0, while Tsonga also needed three sets to put away Portuguese Joao Sousa 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 6-2.

          Fabio Fognini of Italy got the better of Mikhail Youzhny in a finely balanced match that ended 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, while Viktor Troicki beat Guido Pella 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-4 to set up a meeting with Bautista Agut.

          Tsonga will take on German Jan-Lennard Struff -- who beat Thomas Fabbiano 6-1, 6-4 in his last-16 match - in Friday's quarterfinal action, which will be opened by Briton Liam Broady's match against Damir Dzumhur.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.