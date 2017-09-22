Jelena Ostapenko kept her eye firmly on the Porsche Race to Singapore with another straight sets win on her way to the semifinals of the Korea Open in Seoul.

Since reaching the Top 10 after the US Open, the French Open champion has yet to drop a set, as she coasted past Veronica Cepede Royg 6-3, 6-1.

Starting with a break to open the set, Ostapenko held the Paraguayan at bay, deflecting a couple of break points on her own serve before breaking her once more at the end of the set to take the lead.

The second set was more one-way traffic for the Latvian, who broke Veronica Cepede Royg twice at the start of the set, allowing her just one game before closing out her place in the semifinal.

She will face Thai qualifier Luksika KumKhum, who upset the No. 4 seed Sorana Cirstea.

The other semifinal will see Netherland's Richel Hogenkamp take on the unseeded Beatriz Haddad Maia.