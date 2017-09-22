Britain's Liam Broady exited the St Petersburg Open at the quarterfinal stage as Damir Dzumhur progressed to the final four with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory.

Broady, 23, had to make it through two qualifying stages to make the competition proper in Russia and accounted for Ernests Gulbis and fourth seed Adrian Mannarino on his way to the last eight.

Having fought back from a break down in the deciding set, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Dzhumhur booked a semifinal clash with Jan-Lennard Struff, who overcame France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The other semifinal will be contested by Fabio Fognini and Roberto Bautista Agut after they recorded wins over Ricardas Berankis and Viktor Troicki respectively.