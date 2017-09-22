        <
        >

          Benoit Paire saves match point to beat David Goffin at Moselle Open

          5:46 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          METZ, France -- French player Benoit Paire came out on top of a tight battle with David Goffin to reach the semifinals of the Moselle Open on Friday after saving one match point.

          Paire edged the 2014 champion 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (7) after nearly 2½ hours at the indoor tournament.

          Goffin led 4-2 in the decider and failed to convert a match point at 6-5 in the tiebreaker.

          Paire's next opponent will be Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

          The other semifinal will pit Mischa Zverev against qualifier Peter Gojowczyk.

          The fifth-seeded Zverev defeated lucky loser Kenny de Schepper 7-5, 7-6 (4). The 95th-ranked Gojowczyk needed less than one hour to beat Marius Copil 6-2, 6-4.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.