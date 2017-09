Jelena Ostapenko is through to the final of the Seoul Open after a tight three-set battle with Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum.

Kumkhum stunned the French Open champion by winning the opening set 6-3 before Ostapenko rallied to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-3.

Ostapenko will face Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in Sunday's final after she ousted Richel Hogenkamp 6-1, 7-6 (7) in Saturday's other semifinal.

It will be Haddad Maia's first WTA tour final.