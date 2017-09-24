Jelena Ostapenko defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia in three sets to claim the Seoul Open title.

Just as she did in her semi-final encounter with Luksika Kumkhum, Ostapenko -- playing in her first tournament since breaking into the Top 10 -- came from a set behind to defeat the Brazilian, who was appearing in her first WTA final.

After conceding the first set in a tiebreak, the Latvian quickly recovered to win the next two sets 6-1, 6-4.

Victory over Haddad Maia gives the French Open champion the first WTA hardcourt title of her career.

Speaking on court after the match, the 20-year-old said: "I'm really happy to win my second title here and in my career. I enjoyed playing here, and to also see so many Latvian flags is amazing.

"I enjoyed my time here; hopefully, I can be back next year and win some more titles here."