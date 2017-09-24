        <
          Shuai Zhang beats Aleksandra Krunic to win Guangzhou title

          Shuai Zhang defeated Aleksandra Krunic to claim her second Guangzhou Open title. Stringer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
          Shuai Zhang claimed her second Guangzhou Open title with a tightly contested three set win over Aleksandra Krunic.

          In the first meeting between the two players, the No. 2 seed secured a 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 victory over the unseeded Serb to reclaim the crown she previously won in 2013.

          Krunic -- ranked 65th in the world -- was playing in her first WTA final after easing to an impressive 6-3 6-3 win over Yanina Wickmayer in the previous round.

          Victory over the 23-year-old not only gave Zhang the chance to lift a trophy in front of her of home crowd, but it also provided her with her first title in four years.

