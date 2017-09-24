Damir Dzumhur claimed his first ATP World Tour title after he completed an impressive comeback against Fabio Fognini at the St. Petersburg Open on Sunday.

Third seed Fognini -- who saved two match points during his semi final victory over top seed Roberto Bautista Agut -- entered the final hoping to secure his second ATP Tour title of the season.

It was the 30-year-old who started the stronger of the two players, taking the first set 3-6 before the Bosnian -- who entered the competition unseeded -- won the following two sets 6-4 6-2 to seal victory in a matchup which lasted almost two hours.

In addition to clinching the St. Petersburg crown, victory over the Italian is expected to see Dzumhur become the first player from his country to break into the Top 50 of the ATP rankings.

It caps off an excellent few months for the 25-year-old, who has won 15 of the 18 matches he has played since the start of August.