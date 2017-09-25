Steve Darcis carried on his momentum from his recent Davis Cup exploits to cap the first day's play at the Shenzhen Open.

The Belgian, who helps his country reach their second Davis Cup final in the last three years eased past Chinese wildcard Zhang Ze, 7-5, 7-6(3) as the ATP's Asian swing got underway.

He was joined in the second round by Dudi Sela and Jeremy Chardy as all three progressed without dropping a set.

The crowds however will be waiting for top sed and recent hero of the Laver Cup team Europe, Alexander Zverev to arrive.

He is set to clash with his older brother Mischa Zverev, should they both reach the semifinals.