Kristyna Pliskova got the defence of her Tashkent Open title off to a winning start in Uzbekistan, despite suffering a scare against Su-wei Hsieh.

Although she claimed the first set in a tie break, the World No. 41 conceded the second in similar circumstances before clinching the decider 6-4 to defeat her Taiwanese opponent.

Top seed Pliskova -- who has not managed back-to-back main draw wins at a WTA tour event since June -- will play Karumi Nara in the round of 16.

Things were a lot easier for No. 2 seed Timea Babos. The Hungarian recorded a comfortable 6-1 6-1 victory over Johanna Larsson to book a meeting with Pliskova's Czech compatriot Denisa Allertova in the next round.

There were also comfortable wins for Germany's Tatjana Maria (seeded third) and Aleksandra Krunic, with both players easing through in straight sets.

23-year-old Krunic -- 56th in the WTA rankings -- is currently aiming to reach her second successive WTA final after she was defeated by Shuai Zhang at the closing stage of last week's Guangzhou Open.