          No. 2-ranked Simona Halep loses her first match at Wuhan Open

          9:33 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          WUHAN, China -- No. 2-ranked Simona Halep lost her opening match at the Wuhan Open, dismantled by Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday.

          Halep had received a bye into the second round. She broke Kasatkina early, but the Russian dominated thereafter.

          It was Kasatkina's third win over a top-5 player, after two wins over then-No. 1 Angelique Kerber this year.

          "The game was much more difficult than the score is," Kasatkina said.

          Halep had a chance this week to supplant Garbine Muguruza as No. 1 by reaching the final with other results going her way.

          No. 4 Karolina Pliskova kept alive her shot at No. 1 by beating local Zhang Shuai 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. To regain the No. 1 ranking, Pliskova must win the Wuhan title and hope Muguruza loses before the semifinals. Muguruza was in action late.

          "I always want to play better than I did last year; I already won one round so hopefully I can win one more," Pliskova said.

          Another Russian, two-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova, lost to Alize Cornet of France 6-3, 6-3.

          Three other seeds advanced: No. 7 and 2016 finalist Dominika Cibulkova, No. 8 Jelena Ostapenko, and No. 9 Agnieszka Radwanska.

          Ostapenko came back to beat Barbora Strycova 2-6, 7-5, 6-3, and Radwanska saw off Julia Goerges of Germany 7-5, 7-5.

          Ekaterina Makarova of Russia, Caroline Garcia of France, Qiang Wang of China, and Varvara Lepchenko of the U.S. were also winners on Tuesday.

