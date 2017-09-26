Alexandr Dolgopolov made a commanding start to his Shenzhen Open campaign as he booked a place in the second round with a straight sets win.

It took the 28-year-old just over an hour to dispatch South African qualifier Lloyd Harris, recording a straightforward 6-3 6-4 victory.

Dolgopolov now moves on to face fellow Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky in the Round of 16 with the winner expected to book an encounter with Mischa Zverev in the quarter finals, provided that the third seed doesn't slip up against Dudi Sela.

The fifth seed was joined in the last 16 by Slovakian Lukas Lacko and American Donald Young. Neither player dropped a set as they knocked out Spaniards Marcel Granollers and ATP World Tour debutant Nicola Kuhn.

One player who won't be accompanying Dolgopolov into the next round is No. 7 seed Joao Sousa. He was defeated 6-3 6-0 by World No.107 Henri Laaksonen -- a player he had never previously lost to.

Wednesday will see second-seeded David Goffin -- who had a first round bye -- take to the court for the first time in the tournament.