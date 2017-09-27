Top seed Kristyna Pliskova is out of the Tashkent Open after suffering a 7-6, 6-1 defeat to Japan's Kurumi Nara.

Nara is ranked 109th in the world but produced an impressive performance to account for the Czech favourite, who narrowly lost an opening-set tie-break before being overrun in the second.

Nara advances to a quarterfinal clash with Ukraine's Kateryna Bondarenko, who sent seventh seed Nao Hibino -- Nara's compatriot -- crashing out 6-4, 7-5.

Elsewhere in the draw, there was serene progress for Russian Vera Zvonareva as she swept Pauline Parmentier aside 6-2, 6-0 to book a last-eight clash with sixth seed Aleksandra Krunic -- a 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 winner over Jana Cepelova.

Also through are the likes of Kateryna Kozlova and second seed Timea Babos but fifth seed Marketa Vondrousova and third seed Tatjana Maric were eliminated by Stefanie Voegele and Aryna Sabalenka respectively.