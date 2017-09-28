        <
          Alexander Zvererv survives second round scare at Shenzhen Open

          Alexander Zverev is through to the quarterfinals of the Shenzhen Cup. Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup
          11:46 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Top seed Alexander Zverev survived a big scare in the second round of the Shenzhen Open against Belgium's Steve Darcis.

          The World No. 4 -- after enjoying a bye in the first round following his appearance at the inaugural Laver Cup last week -- needed the best part of three hours to prevail 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) to move through to the quarterfinals.

          Zverev will face sixth seed Damir Dzumhur in the last eight after he eased past qualifier Lukas Lacko 6-4, 6-3.

          Earlier Zverev's older brother, Mischa, lost 6-3, 5-7, 2-6, to Israel's Dudi Sela.

          Sela will meet fifth seed Alexander Dolgopolov in the quarterfinals after he defeated compatriot Sergiy Stakhovsky 7-6 (5), 6-4.

