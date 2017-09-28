        <
          Timea Babos through to semifinals at rain-sodden Tashkent Open

          Timea Babos is through to the semifinals of the Tashkent Open. Volkan Furuncu/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
          11:47 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Second seed Timea Babos made the most of a gap in wet weather to progress to the semifinals of the Tashkent Open.

          The Hungarian took little over an hour to beat Stefanie Voegele 6-4, 6-4 as she bids to win her third WTA title.

          Babos will meet teenager Aryna Sabalenka for a spot in the final, after she stunned Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the last four.

          Thursday's third quarterfinal between sixth seed Aleksandra Krunic and former world No. 2 Vera Zvonareva was postponed at 3-2 in the first set.

          The match will resume -- weather permitting -- early Friday, as will the other quarterfinal between Kurumi Nara and Kateryna Bondarenko.

          Tournament organisers hope to hold the semifinals Friday after suitable rest.

