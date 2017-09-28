Second seed Timea Babos made the most of a gap in wet weather to progress to the semifinals of the Tashkent Open.

The Hungarian took little over an hour to beat Stefanie Voegele 6-4, 6-4 as she bids to win her third WTA title.

Babos will meet teenager Aryna Sabalenka for a spot in the final, after she stunned Kateryna Kozlova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-1 to advance to the last four.

Thursday's third quarterfinal between sixth seed Aleksandra Krunic and former world No. 2 Vera Zvonareva was postponed at 3-2 in the first set.

The match will resume -- weather permitting -- early Friday, as will the other quarterfinal between Kurumi Nara and Kateryna Bondarenko.

Tournament organisers hope to hold the semifinals Friday after suitable rest.