          David Goffin faces Alexandr Dolgopolov for Shenzhen crown

          David Goffin bids for his first title of the year at the Shenzhen Open STR/AFP/Getty Images
          11:41 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          David Goffin reached his third final of 2017, where he will face Alexandr Dolgopolov for the Shenzhen title Sunday.

          The Belgian, seeded No. 2, battled past Henri Laaksonen 7-6 (7), 5-7, 6-3 Saturday to set up a clash against the unpredictable Dolgopolov in what he must hope will be third time lucky for a title this year.

          Dolgopolov, who beat Damir Dzumhur 6-3 6-4, leads the head-to-head over world No. 12 Goffin, winning both their previous encounters.

          The Ukrainian is also contesting his third final in 2017, having won in Buenos Aires in February.

