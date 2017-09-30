Kateryna Bondarenko won her first WTA tour title in nine years as she edged Timea Babos in Tashkent.

Second seed Babos had been the one to watch, having made the final in Quebec City, as well as winning her second career WTA singles title in Budapest earlier this year, but Bondarenko, 31, held on to claim a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Bondarenko broke first and went on to claim a tight opening set. The Ukrainian broke Babos three times in a row during the second, but her opponent twice struck back to keep the deficit to just a single break.

Bondarenko had earlier beaten former world No. 2 and Wimbledon finalist Vera Zvonareva who had been sailing through in her comeback to the tour.