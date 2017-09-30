        <
        >

          Kateryna Bondarenko edges Timea Babos in Tashkent

          Kateryna Bondarenko won her first WTA title in nine years in Tashkent. Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
          10:04 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Kateryna Bondarenko won her first WTA tour title in nine years as she edged Timea Babos in Tashkent.

          Second seed Babos had been the one to watch, having made the final in Quebec City, as well as winning her second career WTA singles title in Budapest earlier this year, but Bondarenko, 31, held on to claim a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

          Bondarenko broke first and went on to claim a tight opening set. The Ukrainian broke Babos three times in a row during the second, but her opponent twice struck back to keep the deficit to just a single break.

          Bondarenko had earlier beaten former world No. 2 and Wimbledon finalist Vera Zvonareva who had been sailing through in her comeback to the tour.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.