Former British No. 1 tennis star Laura Robson was caught up in the Las Vegas shooting on Sunday, but she assured her Twitter followers that she was safe but in shock.

She was at an open-air country music festival close to the Mandalay Bay Hotel when a gunman started shooting. At least 50 people were killed and another 200 have been injured.

Laura Robson / Twitter

She also added on Twitter: "My friend who was deeper in the crowd has been helping people who were shot. We're all in shock."

Robson, the world No. 249, most recently played in a lower tier tournament in Templeton, California last week, losing to Taylor Townsend of the United States in the quarterfinals.